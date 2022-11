Eleven IMS wrestlers finished in first place when Iola Middle School hosted the Iola Invitational on Tuesday evening.

Competing were Anderson County, Chanute, Humboldt, Jayhawk-Linn, Osawatomie, Prairie View, Santa Fe Trail and Uniontown.

Iola’s Ruger Boren came in first place with 14 team points in the 84-92 pound weight class.