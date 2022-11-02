IMS wrestling takes first at Bobcat Invitational

BURLINGTON — The Iola Middle School wrestling team came in first place out of 14 teams at the Burlington Bobcat Classic on Monday.

Iola’s Ruger Boren placed second in the boys bracket 6 with 10 team points. He took down Prairie View’s Ryker Newman-Oliver with a fall in 22 seconds. Boren then lost to Jayhawk-Linn’s Tanner Holt via a major decision, 13-0.

Mustang Cadin Peres came in fourth in the boys bracket 9 with 0 team points. Peres first was defeated on a fall by Wellsville’s Tyson Benjamin 2:05 into the match. Peres then lost on another fall to Jayhawk-Linn’s Kollyn Malinowski 45 seconds in.