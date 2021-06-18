 | Fri, Jun 18, 2021
Menu Search Log in

In Kansas City and beyond, wave of female ownership has washed over women’s pro soccer

The growth of women's professional soccer has brought about a new wave of owners. That they're women makes it all the better, players and fans say.

By

Sports

June 18, 2021 - 2:41 PM

Brittany Matthews, girlfriend of quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, looks on before a game against the Denver Broncos in 2019. Mathews is among the new female owners in women's professional soccer. Photo by Justin Edmonds / Getty Images / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (TNS) — Angie Long didn’t grow up dreaming of playing professional soccer, let alone owning a pro soccer team. When she was a young girl, neither goal was very realistic.

Today, in the world in which her kids are growing up, Angie Long co-owns a women’s pro soccer franchise that boasts a majority-women ownership and executive group.

Angie and her husband, Chris Long, co-founded Kansas City’s new National Women’s Soccer League team in December 2020. Their children, and kids throughout Kansas City, can see first-hand that it’s possible for women to occupy, and excel in, such roles.

Related
January 15, 2021
October 21, 2019
July 10, 2019
August 26, 2010
Most Popular