Indians’ bats pop in doubleheader at Ottawa; win both games

OTTAWA — The Iola A Indians traveled to Ottawa on Thursday in a tune-up effort for Friday and Saturday’s games at the Fort Scott Adam LaRoche 16U tournament.

Even though not at full strength, Iola powered its way to 8-6 and 11-7 victories.

In game 1, the Indians took advantage in the second inning. Drake DeLaTorre and Trevor Church each collected an RBI, giving the Indians a 2-0 lead.