Indians’ bats pop in doubleheader at Ottawa; win both games

The A Iola Indians moved to 4-0 on the season against Ottawa, earning wins of 8-6 and 11-7 on Thursday night.

June 12, 2020 - 4:31 PM

Trey Sommer hits the baseball down the left-field line at Ottawa on Thursday. Photo by Erick Mitchell / Iola Register

OTTAWA — The  Iola A Indians traveled to Ottawa on Thursday in a tune-up effort for Friday and Saturday’s games at the Fort Scott Adam LaRoche 16U tournament. 

Even though not at full strength, Iola powered its way to 8-6 and 11-7 victories. 

In game 1, the Indians took advantage in the second inning. Drake DeLaTorre and Trevor Church each collected an RBI, giving the Indians a 2-0 lead. 

