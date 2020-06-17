Indians’ bats stay hot

HUMBOLDT — The A Iola Indians extended their winning to eight games with two wins over Garnett on Tuesday at the Humboldt Sports Complex.

Iola trailed 4-0 after the top-half of the first inning in game 1, but that would be the only time the Indians trailed all night. The Indians run-ruled Garnett in game 1, winning 14-6 in five innings, and took game 2 comfortably 8-0.

Indians head coach John Taylor had high regards for his team’s offensive display.