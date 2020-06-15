Menu Search Log in

Indians earn crown, finish first in Adam LaRoche 16U tourney

The A Iola Indians went 4-0 in Fort Scott on Friday and Saturday, finishing as champions of the Adam LaRoche 16U tournament.

June 15, 2020 - 10:04 AM

Avery Blaufuss delivers from the mound on Friday in Fort Scott at the Adam LaRoche 16U Invitational Tournament. Photo by Erick Mitchell

FORT SCOTT — The A Iola Indians were crowned champions of the Adam LaRoche 16U Invitational tournament on Saturday in Fort Scott with a 10-7 win over the Olathe Vipers. 

Iola steamrolled its way there with three impressive victories against McPherson and two different Natural Baseball Academy 15U squads before reaching the championship game. 

Early scoring helped the Indians jump ahead of McPherson in their tournament opener on Friday. Carter Hutton opened the scoring with a two-RBIs double, giving the Indians a 2-0 lead after the first. 

