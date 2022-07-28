 | Fri, Jul 29, 2022
Indians fend off Larned in state pool play

Iola's AA American Legion baseball team prevailed in state tournament action, despite recording only two hits in a 5-3 win over Larned Thursday. The win gives the Indians the inside track to the state championship bracket round set for Saturday.

July 28, 2022 - 3:50 PM

Iola AA Indians pitcher Trey Sommer delivers a pitch against Larned Thursday. Photo by Quinn Burkitt / Iola Register

TOPEKA — John Taylor considered himself relieved, but hardly satisfied.

The Iola AA American Legion Indian baseball team took a huge step toward qualifying for Saturday’s semifinals of the Senior Legion State Tournament with a 5-3 win over Larned on Thursday afternoon. Iola (19-9) stands at 2-0 in pool play, with one more pool game set for Friday afternoon against Hiawatha.

“I don’t feel like we played our best baseball,” said Taylor, Iola’s head coach. “We didn’t have good at-bats, we weren’t smart on the base paths, we made a lot of mistakes we don’t normally make. Mostly I feel relieved that we got through it.”

