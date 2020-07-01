Indians get back on winning track in Independence

INDEPENDENCE — The A Iola Indians rebounded from their two losses last week against Chanute to win both games against Independence on Tuesday.

The Indians’ power at the plate was too much for the Montgomery County Cardinals. Iola won both games, taking game 1 10-4 and game 2 14-7.

The Indians never trailed at any point against the Cardinals, opening the two-game series with two runs in the first. Cooper Riley brought in the runs off a Cardinal error, and Gavin Page added to that lead with an RBI in the second.