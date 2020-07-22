Indians players, owner meet to discuss potential name change

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland’s players met Tuesday with owner Paul Dolan to discuss a potential name change for the team, which has been called the Indians for the past 105 years.

Manager Terry Francona said the group had an “honest” conversation and he came away proud of how it was handled by all involved.

“The way the players expressed themselves in a mature manner and in a respectful manner, and the way Paul listened and spoke back to the players,” said Francona, who attended the meeting along with team president Chris Antonetti and general manager Mike Chernoff. “I was really, really happy and content to just sit there and let them talk back and forth.”