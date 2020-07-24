Menu Search Log in

Indians rally for sweep at Chanute

The A Iola Indians swept Chanute in Thursday night's doubleheader, including a dramatic comeback in the final inning of game 2.

July 24, 2020

Eli Smith throws from the mound on Thursday at Chanute. Photo by Erick Mitchell / Iola Register

CHANUTE — Down, but not out — the A Iola Indians never seem to quit. Trailing by seven in the final inning, the Indians rallied for seven runs to complete the sweep over Chanute in Thursday night’s doubleheader. 

After dropping two games to Chanute earlier in the year, head coach John Taylor knew the boys wanted to even the score. 

“Our big goal is to win the season series, and we have two more games against them,” Taylor said. “We came here to play, and completed the goal to head back home 2-2 against them.”

