Indians rally in Richmond

The A Iola Indians moved to 24-8 on the season with a 18-13 win over Garnett at Central Heights High School on Monday evening.

July 15, 2020 - 10:45 AM

Mac Leonard fires away a pitch on Monday against Garnett in Richmond. Photo by Erick Mitchell / Iola Register

RICHMOND — Despite a tiring tournament title run over the weekend in Ottawa, the A Iola Indians didn’t seem to let it faze them on Monday against Garnett at Central Heights High.  

After a sluggish start in the first inning that saw Iola trail 5-0, the Indians rallied the rest of the way in style. Iola collected 18 hits in the nine-inning game, earning the high-scoring victory, 18-13. 

“The difference between this team and a lot of teams I have coached is, if they get down, they just keep playing,” head coach John Taylor said. “We were short players tonight, had guys that were tired from the tournament, but I knew that with their character they were going to stay in the game.”

