Indians scrap for win over El Dorado

After the Iola A Indians fell in the final inning of a heartbreaking loss to El Dorado Post 81 in the opener, the Indians stormed back and won the second game of the evening by one run.

The Indians (4-2) found themselves trailing in the seventh inning of game one after El Dorado scored three runs to go ahead, 6-5. Iola had led throughout the ballgame after scoring four runs across the first two innings for the early 4-3 lead.

Iola did enough in game two to take down El Dorado with a big sixth inning where each scored six runs, leaving the Indians ahead 7-6. The Indians’ pitching proved to be enough through the final few innings as Gavin Jones closed it out for the save.