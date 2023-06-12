 | Mon, Jun 12, 2023
Indians scrap for win over El Dorado

A six-run bottom of the third inning of game two ultimately helped the Iola A Indians defeat El Dorado and split a two-game matchup at home Friday.

June 12, 2023 - 3:41 PM

Iola’s Drake Weir goes for a hit against El Dorado. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

After the Iola A Indians fell in the final inning of a heartbreaking loss to El Dorado Post 81 in the opener, the Indians stormed back and won the second game of the evening by one run. 

The Indians (4-2) found themselves trailing in the seventh inning of game one after El Dorado scored three runs to go ahead, 6-5. Iola had led throughout the ballgame after scoring four runs across the first two innings for the early 4-3 lead.

Iola did enough in game two to take down El Dorado with a big sixth inning where each scored six runs, leaving the Indians ahead 7-6. The Indians’ pitching proved to be enough through the final few innings as Gavin Jones closed it out for the save. 

