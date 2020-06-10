Indians slip at Pitt

PITTSBURG — Tuesday’s trip to Pittsburg served as a learning experience for the A Iola Indians.

Pittsburg Post 64 kept the Indians’ bats in check for most of the evening, sweeping the doubleheader by 10-0 and 12-5. It was a step backward for Iola, who was coming off a stellar performance at their home tournament over the weekend, finishing with a 4-1 record.

“They were a good team, but they weren’t that good. We didn’t come to play,” Indians head coach John Taylor said. “Our guys were sleepwalking through everything, and not doing their job. You can’t play baseball like that, especially when you hope to win.”