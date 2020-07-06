Menu Search Log in

Indians snag 20th win

The A Iola Indians moved their record to 20-7 with two wins against Ottawa last Thursday.

July 6, 2020 - 10:01 AM

Trey Sommer makes contact with a pitch on June 6 at the Indians home tournament at the Humboldt Sports Complex. Photo by Erick Mitchell / Iola Register

The A Iola Indians picked up their 20th win of the season against Ottawa on Thursday at the Humboldt Sports Complex. Iola easily won the doubleheader by 12-6 and 14-0. 

Ottawa opened game 1 with three runs in the first, but the Indians quickly responded. Iola opened the scoring with a run off a wild pitch from Gavin Page. Later in the inning with two outs, Avery Blaufuss connected on a line drive to centerfield to sntach his first RBI of the day. Trey Sommer tied the game with a sharply-hit infield ground ball that was mishandled, allowing a run to score. 

The Indians took the lead in the second with an RBI from TJ Taylor, and added to their lead in the third. Four straight walks allowed a run to come across, and a passed ball gave Sommer the chance to extend Iola’s lead to 6-3. 

