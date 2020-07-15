Indians split with Pitt

HUMBOLDT — With two losses against Pittsburg Post 64 earlier this season, the A Iola Indians were hoping those two wrongs would turn into a right on Tuesday night at the Humboldt Sports Complex.

After a grueling tournament in Ottawa over the weekend and a nine-inning game in Richmond Monday night, the Indians were put to the test.

The Indians were able to muster a split with Pittsburg, with Nathan Louk coming in clutch for a walk-off single in the 10th inning of game 1. Iola was unable to garner that same magic in game 2, losing 5-3.