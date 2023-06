HUMBOLDT — The Iola AA Indians dug into their toolbox to sweep Ottawa’s Post 60 Arrows at the Humboldt Sports Complex Tuesday.

Iola (9-3) got the win in game one by scoring three runs in each of the second and fifth innings and Ashton Hesse tossed a four-inning shutout for the 8-1 win. In game two, Sam Hull threw all five innings, only allowing one hit in a 3-2 victory.

Game one — 8-1 win