The Iola American Legion A Indians finished their season on a high note with a two-game home sweep of Olpe Thursday.

The Indians (15-7) had seven pitchers toss a combined three-run and six-hit outing while Kyler Isbell drove home two runs for a 6-3 win in game one. In game two, Iola’s Grady Dougherty threw a five-inning no-hitter for a 7-0 victory.

The Indians have now won seven of their last eight games as they head into the zone tournament next week.