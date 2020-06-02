Indians take the field

The A Iola Indians took the field at the Humboldt Sports Complex to compete in an intrasquad scrimmage on Monday, being the first live action on the diamond since last summer for many area ballplayers.

For head coach John Taylor, it was a blessing from above to be on the ballfield after worrying the legion season might be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think we came out here the very first day when we practiced, and all of us were just ecstatic to be on the field, and the same thing today,” Taylor said. “It will feel a lot better when we are playing somebody else though. The kids are excited, and I haven’t seen them this excited in a long time.”