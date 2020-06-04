Indians top off tournament prep

The A Iola Indians got their second taste of live action with another intrasquad scrimmage at the Humboldt Sports Complex on Wednesday afternoon.

Iola’s pep in its step was a far cry from Monday, but the week is long, and the Indians were beginning to feel some fatigue by the time the first pitch was thrown. Indians head coach John Taylor admits that Wednesday’s scrimmage lacked energy, but understands his players need time for rest.

“A lot of them are exhausted from summer conditioning, because they have been sitting on their butts for the last couple months,” Taylor said. “They have been waking up early in the morning for conditioning, and are tired, but I think they will be ready to play on Saturday and we will see more of the intensity then.”