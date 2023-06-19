Indians win 2 of 3 in home tourney

HUMBOLDT — The Iola A Indians tried to be gracious hosts this weekend, but even so sent two out of three of their opponents home licking their wounds.
The Indians (8-6) opened the action by defeating Garnett’s Post 48 Muddogs with a middle inning offensive onslaught for a 14-8 win. Iola then let a six-run lead slip away and fell by three runs to Independence, 9-6.
In the third game of the afternoon, Iola brought out the bats and crushed Fort Scott’s E3 Freedom 16U team, 11-1. It wrapped up a week of playing nine games for the Indians.
“As long as they are giving me 100%, I’ll all be fine,” Iola head coach Jason Bauer said. “We’re starting to hit a groove and we’ve got to continue that from game to game and not get complacent. They just want to continue to get better, which is good to see.”
Iola v Garnett — 14-8 win
Iola fell behind early by five runs but scratched to take the lead in the fourth inning en route to a 14-8 victory.
Kade Nilges did just about everything to help the Indians secure the win. He pitched 3.2 innings of relief while allowing only three runs on seven hits with three strikeouts to earn the win. At the plate, Nilges drove in a team-high four runs and had one hit.
“We weren’t on the good side early but we kept fighting and we started hitting the ball,” Bauer said. “I told the kids, hitting is contagious. We’re starting to hit the ball as a team, score more runs and that makes it easier for us to win ball games.”
Blake Ellis doubled to left field to score Cole Mathes and give the Indians a brief 1-0 lead.
Garnett plated five runs in the bottom of the first inning, after Iola scored one of their own.
Garnett’s AJ Schaffer singled to left to score the Muddogs’ first run and knot the game at 1-1. Rigin Jasper then walked with the bases loaded for the 2-0 lead. Schaffer was back at the plate and unloaded a three-run double into left for the 5-1 lead to wrap up the first inning.
Jack Dykes added on to the Garnett lead in the second inning when he singled to left to score another run and put Iola in a 6-1 hole.
Niges knocked home two runs in the top of the third when he grounded out to shortstop that included an error at first base for the 6-3 score. Grady Dougherty then doubled to left field to drive home the Indians fourth run and make it a 6-4 game.
Iola’s Weir grounded to shortstop where he reached on an error which allowed another Indian run to cross home and cut the deficit to 6-5. Tyler Lord then tied the game at 6-6 when he grounded out to shortstop to score one.
Garnett wasn’t going home without a fight. Connor Prothe grounded out to shortstop which allowed one run to come home and put the Muddogs back ahead, 7-6. Brodie Wiesner singled to center field to plate one more run for the 8-6 score.
Nilges came up big again in the top of the fourth when he doubled to center field to score three runs and take back the lead, 9-8.
Dougherty then doubled to left field to bring home another run and Kyler Isbell singled to left to make it an 11-8 ballgame.
In the fifth, Nick Bauer reached on a dropped third strike to score one run for the 12-8 lead. Nilges then shot a grounder to third base which was muffed and brought one more run home for the 13-8 lead.
Lord singled to right field to score the Indians’ final run of the game to secure the 14-8 win.
Nilges drove in his four runs and Ellis, Dougherty, Isbell and Lord each knocked home one. Ellis had a team-high three hits while Dougherty, Mathes and Isbell each had two.
Iola vs. Independence — 9-6 loss
A six-run first inning from Iola’s lineup simply wasn’t enough to take down Independence on Saturday afternoon in a 9-6 loss.
Independence scored two in the first and third innings and three in the fifth.
“We just laid down,” said Bauer. “I think those six runs in the first were in the back of our minds and we thought we could coast. They just crawled right back into it. Their pitcher got into a great groove and we had one runner in scoring position after the first.”
Ryan Golden started on the mound for the Indians allowing five runs on seven hits through three innings. He also struck out six. Weir pitched the final 1.1 innings and gave up the final four runs on two hits with three walks.
Cole Mathes took home on a passed ball in the top of the first for the initial 1-0 lead. Dougherty then singled to right field to bring home two runs for the 3-0 lead. Kyler Isbell also tripled to right field to score a run and make it a 4-0 game.
Gavin Jones then grounded out to shortstop to score one and give Iola a 5-0 edge.
The Indians’ final run came when Henry White scored on an error by the catcher to give Iola a 6-0 advantage in the first inning.
Independence’s steady work saw them to the 9-6 win.
Iola v Fort Scott — 11-1 win
A nine-run third inning by the Indians ultimately propelled them to an 11-1 victory over the Fort Scott E3 Freedom.
“I think we’re really starting to loosen up and gel as a team,” said Bauer. “We just hope we can carry this into each week. When we get a lead sometimes we don’t stay on the gas pedal. We kept our foot on the gas pedal this time.”
Ryan Golden drove in a team-high three runs while Nilges, Lord and Jones each knocked in two runs. Nilges, Lord and Jones each collected two hits apiece.
Jones was tremendous on the mound for Iola, securing the win after going four strong innings of allowing only one run on three hits with three strikeouts.
“He (Jones) pounded the zone. Usually you know what you’re going to get from Gavin,” Bauer said. “We’re trying to get him to work a little bit faster, it helps keep our defense awake. We got ground balls and he threw strikes.”
Iola scored a couple of runs in the top of the second to spark the scoring when Lord singled to right field to score a run. Jones also singled to left field to make it a 2-0 game.
Fort Scott scored their lone run of the game in the bottom of the second when Jacob Adams singled to center field.
The Indians poured it on in the third when they scored nine of their 11 total runs. Nilges doubled to center to score two runs. Lord singled to right field to plate a run.
Golden doubled to left field to score three runs. Jones singled to right field to score Golden. Mathes grounded out to shortstop to score another run and Bauer grounded out to third base for the Indians’ final run in the 11-1 victory.
Iola hosts Olpe on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
