Injury sidelines K-State’s Thompson for the season

K-State will be without the services of quarterback Skylar Thompson for the rest of the season because of an injured shoulder. Thompson was hurt following an illegal hit in a win over Texas Check.

October 13, 2020 - 9:25 AM

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson has been announced out for the rest of the 2020 season because of an injury to his shoulder. Photo by Brad Tollefson / AJ Media / TNS

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson will miss the rest of the season after having surgery on his throwing shoulder, leaving freshman Will Howard to lead the No. 22 Wildcats the rest of the way.

Thompson was hurt two weeks ago when Texas Tech’s Rico Jeffers drove him into the ground after Thompson unloaded a pass in the Wildcats’ 31-21 victory. The Red Raiders were penalized 15 yards and Jeffers was ejected for the late hit.

“He had surgery last week on an upper-body injury, so unfortunately his season is over with,” Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said during the Big 12 teleconference on Monday. “But we are going to rally around Will Howard and Nick Ast.”

