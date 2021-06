FORT SCOTT — Competition was stiff over the weekend for Iola’s A American Legion baseball squad.

The Indians, playing in the Adam LaRoche Tournament, against a number of all-star teams from Kansas and Missouri, placed third in the 12-team field, by going 2-2.

“We competed well,” head coach Bob Johnson said. “We took a third of 12 teams, and eight or nine of those teams are really good.”