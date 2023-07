GARNETT — Iola’s AA Indians swept past Garnett’s Post 48 Muddogs by racking up 21 hits in 14-6 and 10-6 victories on the road Thursday.

The Indians (17-4) scored four runs in the first inning, followed by adding a run in every single inning in a 14-6 win. In game two, Iola’s Brandon McKarnin knocked in a team-high two runs in the 10-6 victory.

Game one — 14-6 win