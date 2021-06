TOPEKA — Iola’s AA American Legion baseball team didn’t let an early setback spoil its weekend.

After dropping a 2-1 decision to Ottawa’s AAA Legion squad, the Indians rebounded nicely, winning three straight games to bring home a tournament championship Sunday at Topeka’s Bettis Sports Complex.

Iola did so the hard way, knocking off previously unbeaten Hays, 8-3, Sunday morning to earn the championship game berth.