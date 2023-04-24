Iola and Humboldt compete in Fredonia Relays

FREDONIA — The Iola and Humboldt High track teams finished strong at the Fredonia Relays on Friday.

Iola High’s Eli Adams took first place in the 800-meter run and Humboldt’s Maddox Johnson medaled in the javelin throw, discus and shot put.

Overall, the Humboldt boys came in eighth place while Iola’s boys came in ninth place. On the girls side, Iola took 12th place as a team and Humboldt placed 13th. Field-Kinley High took first place as a team on both the boys and girls side.