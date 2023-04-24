 | Mon, Apr 24, 2023
Iola and Humboldt compete in Fredonia Relays

Iola and Humboldt High's track teams met at the Fredonia Relays on Friday. Various Mustangs and Cubs took top spots including in the boys 800-meter run as well as the javelin, discus and shot put.

April 24, 2023 - 4:00 PM

Iola’s Karingten Hall at the Anderson County Invitational. REGISTER/QUINN BURKITT

FREDONIA — The Iola and Humboldt High track teams finished strong at the Fredonia Relays on Friday. 

Iola High’s Eli Adams took first place in the 800-meter run and Humboldt’s Maddox Johnson medaled in the javelin throw, discus and shot put. 

Overall, the Humboldt boys came in eighth place while Iola’s boys came in ninth place. On the girls side, Iola took 12th place as a team and Humboldt placed 13th. Field-Kinley High took first place as a team on both the boys and girls side. 

