Iola athletes meet Pre-State Challenge

A busy week on the track culminated with several Iola athletes competing at the WSU Pre-State Challenge in Wichita. Iola's Keegan Hill nabbed a pair of top-10 finishes in distance racing, triple jump and 300-meter hurdles.

April 15, 2024 - 3:21 PM

Iola High's Charles Rogers throws the shot put in a meet earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

WICHITA — Iola High’s track and field athletes lined up against the best in Kansas Thursday and Friday as part of the WSU Shocker Pre-State Challenge.

It can be argued that the Pre-State Challenge is even more difficult than the year-end state meet because it lumps all of the best athletes into either large or small school divisions, meaning Iola’s athletes were up against all competitors from Class 1-3A.

Among the Mustangs’ highlights: Jackie Fager and Mahailie Genoble both brought home top-10 finishes. Fager finished eighth in the triple jump, with a distance of 30 feet, 6.25 inches. Meanwhile, Genoble took 10th in the 300-meter hurdles, finishing in 53.70 seconds.

