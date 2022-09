OSAWATOMIE — Iola High began its season Friday with a statement 35-7 drubbing at Osawatomie.

The first score for the Mustangs came on their opening offensive drive when Briggs Michael rushed in from one yard out for a 7-0 lead.

The next drive saw Iola quarterback Landon Weide hit an open Grady Dougherty down the sideline to move up to the Osawatomie 25. Weide ran the ball into the end zone from 25 yards out but it was called back due to a holding penalty.