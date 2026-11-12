Iola bowlers headed to state
The Iola Bowling team qualified for the state championship for the first time in the program’s history Tuesday.
The Iola Mustangs are sending four bowlers to the KSHSAA State Championship after taking third place at Tuesday’s regional competition at the Let’s Roll Seneca Bowling Alley.
Juniors Matthew Morris, Gabriell Dunegan and Nickoles Stogsill and sophomore Konner Morrison each qualified for state despite facing some tough odds heading into the regional tournament.
Of the 16 teams competing, Iola was the only team to not have a local bowling alley sponsor them. Needing to place in the top five to advance, Morris, Dunegan, Stogsdill and Morrison more than did their job.
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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