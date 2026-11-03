Iola bowlers take second
The Iola High School Bowling Team made history after hosting their first tournament Monday in Chanute.
CHANUTE — Iola USD 257 hosted its first ever Unified Bowling Competition Thursday, with three teams from Chanute and four from Iola taking part at C&H Lanes in Chanute.
Iola’s Blue Team 1 brought home second place overall with a score of 705, just behind Chanute’s gold medal-winning team with 732.
This is Iola’s third year with a unified bowling team, but the first year they have placed at competitions.
Richard Luken
Richard has been a part of the Register family since 1994. Richard covers general news and, on occasion, sports. A native of Moran, Richard came to the paper while still a student at Allen Community College. With mentors former publisher Emerson Lynn Jr. and former veteran reporter Bob Johnson at the ready, Richard learned how to be a star reporter. Over the span of his 28 years his news beats have included school board meetings for Districts 257 and 258, as well as Allen Community College trustee meetings. He’s also routinely covered city council meetings for Iola, Humboldt, LaHarpe and Moran. He’s covered floods, wrecks, true crime — everything from heart-warming to heart-breaking stories. For his work, Richard has consistently won top awards in statewide competitions year after year. Outside the office, he enjoys sports, reading and keeping up with the kids and grandkids.
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