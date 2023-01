FORT SCOTT — Iola High boys coach Luke Bycroft wanted his team to fight until the final whistle no matter the score of the game.

That’s exactly what the Mustangs (3-4; 1-2) did at Fort Scott on Tuesday night when they scrapped but ultimately came up short at the end of regulation, 50-46. The Iola girls (1-6; 0-1) weren’t as fortunate as they dropped their matchup by a final score of 50-25.

Boys Basketball