Iola clobbers Ottawa

OTTAWA — The Iola A Indians made quick work of the Ottawa A’s on the road Tuesday night with a four-inning 11-1 victory in Ottawa’s “Strikeout Breast Cancer” game.

Grady Dougherty knocked in a team-high five runs, including a first inning RBI single, and Kyler Isbell and Jacob Harrington each drove in two runs. Isbell earned the win on the mound and tossed three shutout innings while striking out four and allowing only one hit.

Dougherty got the scoring started for Iola (13-6) in the top of the first with a single to right field to score Blake Ellis for the early 1-0 advantage.