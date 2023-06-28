 | Wed, Jun 28, 2023
Iola clobbers Ottawa

Grady Dougherty drove in a team-high five runs and the Iola A Indians exploded for 11 runs on 11 hits at in an 11-1 victory at Ottawa Tuesday night.

By

Sports

June 28, 2023 - 2:39 PM

Iola’s Grady Dougherty, left, stands on second base after a base hit at Ottawa Tuesday. The players wore pink t-shirts in recognition of the effort to fight breast cancer. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

OTTAWA — The Iola A Indians made quick work of the Ottawa A’s on the road Tuesday night with a four-inning 11-1 victory in Ottawa’s “Strikeout Breast Cancer” game. 

Grady Dougherty knocked in a team-high five runs, including a first inning RBI single, and Kyler Isbell and Jacob Harrington each drove in two runs. Isbell earned the win on the mound and tossed three shutout innings while striking out four and allowing only one hit. 

Dougherty got the scoring started for Iola (13-6) in the top of the first with a single to right field to score Blake Ellis for the early 1-0 advantage.

