Iola coach Percy headed to HOF

The Kansas Association of Baseball Coaches has announced retired Iola High School baseball coach Mark Percy as its newest member to the KABC Hall of Fame

On Thursday, Percy will join Maize South’s Chad Christensen as the 2026 inductees.

Before coming to Iola in 2005, Percy began his coaching career as an assistant at Allen Community College, then worked for the Shawnee Mission School District and then Ottawa University. He spent 13 years in Iola, racking up more than 200 career wins before retiring in 2020.

Levi Ashmore, who coached Iola from 2023 and played under Percy until graduating in 2013, said he seeks to maintain the traditions started by Percy in 2005.

“We’re fortunately in a place here in Iola, where baseball has been good for the past 10 or 15 years. We’ve had a lot of great players come through,” Ashmore said.

“Coach Percy laid a great foundation for me and all my teammates and the guys who came between now and then as players. I’ve been fortunate to step in and lead the program.

“We have a lot of good players today. The culture is good for Iola.”