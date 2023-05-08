Iola drops heartbreaker to Indy

In an epic 12-inning showdown at home Friday evening, the Iola High baseball team came up short to Independence in their second loss of the week.

The Mustangs (12-5) jumped out on top in the bottom of the first inning with a four-run inning before responding with two more runs in the bottom of the third for the 6-2 advantage. Independence tied the game with four runs in the fourth and took an 8-6 lead in the sixth.

Iola knotted the game at 8-8 by scoring a couple of runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.