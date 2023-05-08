 | Mon, May 08, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Iola drops heartbreaker to Indy

It took all of 12 innings for the Iola High baseball team to come up short at home against Independence Friday. After the Mustangs scored four runs across in the bottom of the seventh, they couldn't muster up more runs in the loss.

By

Sports

May 8, 2023 - 3:12 PM

The Iola Mustang baseball team looks on during a game earlier this season. REGISTER/QUINN BURKITT

In an epic 12-inning showdown at home Friday evening, the Iola High baseball team came up short to Independence in their second loss of the week. 

The Mustangs (12-5) jumped out on top in the bottom of the first inning with a four-run inning before responding with two more runs in the bottom of the third for the 6-2 advantage. Independence tied the game with four runs in the fourth and took an 8-6 lead in the sixth. 

Iola knotted the game at 8-8 by scoring a couple of runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. 

Related
May 8, 2023
April 10, 2019
April 12, 2012
April 5, 2011
Most Popular