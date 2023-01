The Iola High freshmen boys wrapped up their C team tournament against Parsons on Monday evening in a 53-31 loss.

The Mustangs struggled to score and couldn’t slow down a fast-paced Parsons offense which scored double figures in every quarter. Iola started slowly with a one-point first quarter and could never recover in a 22-point loss.

Jayden Beene was the lone Mustang to find the net in the first quarter when he swished in a free throw. Parsons responded with 10 points.