Iola girls lose late at home

Iola High School’s girls’ basketball team took on Osawatomie. The Mustangs looked strong and led for some time but fell to the Trojans 50-46.

Iola came out of the gate intensely and very physically, going on a 4-0 run early to pull out to the lead. Josie Plumlee was key, with eight points in the first half.

Maci Miller drained a 3-pointer early in the second quarter to give Iola a 12-7 lead, but that advantage evaporated towards the end of the half as Osawatomie went on a 12-6 run to lead 19-18 at the break