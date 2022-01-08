 | Sat, Jan 08, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Iola girls lose late at home

Iola High School's girls let one slip Friday night when Osawatomie made 5-6 free throws with less than a minute left to defeat the Mustangs.

By

Sports

January 7, 2022 - 11:00 PM

Iola's Maci Miller shoots against Osawatomie Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

Iola High School’s girls’ basketball team took on Osawatomie. The Mustangs looked strong and led for some time but fell to the Trojans 50-46.

Iola came out of the gate intensely and very physically, going on a 4-0 run early to pull out to the lead. Josie Plumlee was key, with eight points in the first half. 

Maci Miller drained a 3-pointer early in the second quarter to give Iola a 12-7 lead, but that advantage evaporated towards the end of the half as Osawatomie went on a 12-6 run to lead 19-18 at the break

Related
December 15, 2021
December 10, 2021
December 10, 2021
December 7, 2021
Most Popular