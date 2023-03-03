Iola girls ousted at Wamego

WAMEGO — The Iola High girls were outmatched by Wamego, 73-17, in their Class 4A opening round substate playoff game Wednesday night.

The Mustangs (6-15) were shut down offensively as leading scorer Karingten Hall was held to eight points and Iola allowed Wamego to score 28 points in the first quarter alone.

Iola’s defense had no answers for Wamego’s offense. Ashten Pierson highlighted a dominant first quarter for the Red Raiders as she dropped in 12 points. Trista Hoobler also hit a couple three’s for Wamego to take a 28-3 lead.