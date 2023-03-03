 | Fri, Mar 03, 2023
Iola girls ousted at Wamego

The Iola High girls basketball team's season came to an end against Wamego in a Class 4A substate playoff game Wednesday. The Mustangs were shut down offensively as leading scorer Karingten Hall scored eight points.

March 3, 2023 - 3:17 PM

Iola’s Karingten Hall (2) drives to the basket against in a home game against Osawatomie on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

WAMEGO — The Iola High girls were outmatched by Wamego, 73-17, in their Class 4A opening round substate playoff game Wednesday night. 

The Mustangs (6-15) were shut down offensively as leading scorer Karingten Hall was held to eight points and Iola allowed Wamego to score 28 points in the first quarter alone.

Iola’s defense had no answers for Wamego’s offense. Ashten Pierson highlighted a dominant first quarter for the Red Raiders as she dropped in 12 points. Trista Hoobler also hit a couple three’s for Wamego to take a 28-3 lead.

