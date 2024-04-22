Iola goes 1-1 against baseball powerhouses

MCPHERSON — The gauntlet that is Iola High’s baseball season continued Friday, with the Mustangs taking on two of the top baseball powers in Class 4A.

Iola hit the road to take on two-time defending state champion McPherson.

And after going without a hit over the first four innings, the Mustangs found their groove, erupting for six runs in the top of the sixth, and running away with a 9-1 victory.

That led Iola to Saturday’s championship game in the four-team tournament against Rock Creek, the state’s top-ranked 4A team.