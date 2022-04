PARSONS — Iola High’s golf team traveled to the woody confines of Katy Park Thursday for the Parsons Invitational.

Team members Chris Holloway, Xander Sellman, Titus Jones, Trevor Tatman and Ethan Harris were greeted by a tight course with tree-lined fairways, tricky greens and a field of the area’s top highschool golfers. The Mustangs took fourth as a team.

Sophomore Chris Holloway once again led Iola’s contingent, tying for 14th with a 93.