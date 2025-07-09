Iola Hormigas hold on for 10-9 victory

The Iola Hormigas may be peaking at just the right time after picking up their second win in four games with Tuesday’s 10-9 victory over the Trinidad Triggers.

After starting the month mired in an eight-game losing streak, the Hormigas found their footing following a six-run fifth inning.

“We’re firing on all cylinders and the guys came out ready to play,” Iola coach Derrick Dominguez said. “Our pitching staff, it was a combined effort. I was happy to see that for the first time this year.”

Starter Brandan Nixon picked up the win with a pair of strikeouts over five innings. Closer Xander Nabors may deserve a bit more credit, holding off a late rally from the Triggers after Trinidad went on a 6-0 run before Nabors took the mound.

“Xander is our closer. When we’re in that situation, he’s the man we go to,” Dominguez said. “We just have to have our bullpen give us a chance to get to him and have our hitters hit the ball and help our pitchers out. That’s what we did today.”

Before the fifth inning, the Hormigas were in a 4-3 dogfight. They jumped out to an early lead on RBIs from third baseman Jorge Carreo, outfielder Miguel Tejada Jr. and Nabors. Trinidad rallied to pull within a run but after an empty frame in the fourth, Iola went on the attack.

Rattled, the Triggers pitching staff loaded the bases, then Nabors picked up the second of his team-leading two RBIs with a single. Second baseman Devin Rader then plated a pair of runners with an RBI double. With the runners in scoring position, Trinidad opted to halt Iola’s momentum with a pitching chance. That only momentarily delayed Iola. Recently acquired catcher Anthony Castaneda hit a double, sending two teammates across the plate, then pinch hitter Julio Zamora plated Castaneda to give Iola a 10-3 lead.

Castenada ended the evening leading the Hormigas in hits after success in 3 of 4 at-bats. He tied Carreo, Tejada Jr. Nabors and Radar in RBIs with two each. With the win, the Hormigas improved to 9-23. They remain 19 games behind the Garden City Wind (30-4) for the Mountain North League title and eight games behind the North Platte 80s for the second wild card playoff spot with 17 games left in the season.

“We’re tired of talking about it. We know what we need to do to get the job done,” Dominguez said. “With games like this, we’re trying to build on it and get three more wins (this weekend).”

Devin Radar, Iola Hormigas second baseman, drives in a run in the ninth inning of Tuesday’s game against the Trinidad Triggers.

The Hormigas head to Santa Fe, New Mexico to face the Fuego Friday, then the Triggers over the weekend. Instead of returning to Allen Community College, the Hormigas will take a break next week for the All-Star game in Garden City until July 20 when they face the Garden City Wind for a three-game series starting with a Sunday game at Alumni field.