Iola, Humboldt runners finish at state

WAMEGO –– Three area runners competed at the 3A and 4A state cross country meet this weekend. Iola High School’s Kaster Trabuc finished 33rd in the boys’ 4A run. Humboldt High School’s McKenna Jones came in 57th in the girls’ 3A run. Humboldt’s Drew Wilhite finished 54th in the boys’ 3A run.

Trabuc finished with a time of 18:05, a little over 2:10 behind the winner. Trabuc was the 10th best junior in the 4A run.

“At the start I was nervous,” said Trabuc. “I feel like I worked my butt off throughout the season and after coming out of regionals, I was looking at this race for a lot of improvement.”