Iola, Humboldt swimmers go lap-to-lap

With the league meet just around the corner, the Humboldt Swim Team and the Iola Sharks showed progress during a triangular in Coffeyville.

Complete results as follows:

Women 18U 200-yard freestyle: 2. Lily Lohman, Iola, 3:00.19; 3. Madeleine Wanker, Iola, 3:12.84.

100-yard Medley 6 and under: 2. Iola (Hoyt George, Ella Louk, Charlee Granere and Royce Mathis), 3:17.15.

100-yard Medley 7-8 mixed: 1. Humboldt Swim Team (Sutton Hillman, Stone Neria, Theo Raby, and Catcher Mitchell), 1:43.50; 3. Iola (Daxton Beecher, Jewell Chapman, Jolee Westervelt and Nicholas Adamson), 2:22.79.

100-yard Medley 9-10 mixed: 1. HST (Stella Walls, Bella Raby, Korben Barnhart and Kamla Morris), 1:33.31; 3. HST (Tate Neria, BriElla Drybread, Ryker Roach and Hallie Fitzmaurice) 2:01; 4. Iola (Tessa Brull, Clara Belinski, Emersyn Higginbotham and Raina Borjas), 2:39.28.

Mixed 11-12 200-yard Medley: 1. HST (Tessa Francis, Aubree Trim, Lincoln Foster-Gwillim, Nash Gumfory), 3:40.03; 2. Iola (Seattle Nagy, Brigham Smith, Wilder Schooler and John Nicholson), 3:45.71; 4. Iola (Ari West, Ellisyn Kent, Easton Higginbotham and Raina Borjas), 4:38.63.

Mixed 13-14 200-yard Medley: 1. Iola (Mariah Mathis, Wren Clift, Isabella Winner and Lee Wanker) 2:52.90.

Mixed 15-18 200-yard Medley: 2: Iola (B. Miller, J. Wanker, Rohan Springer and M. Wanker) 2:27.28. 3. Iola (Laney Oswald, Franklin Kerr, Elza Clift, and L. Lohman) 2:39.97.

Women 10U 50-yard freestyle: 1. S. Walls, HST, 38.44; 2. Kamila Morris, HST, 42.339; 6. Bella Raby, 53.28; 7. E. Higginbotham, Iola, 53.66; 10. H. Fitzmaurice, HST, 1:09.66; 11. J. Westervelt, Iola, 1:10.43; 13. T. Brull, Iola, 1:22.72; 14. C. Belinkski, Iola, 1:32.97; 15. J. Chapman, Iola, 1:41.

Men 10U 50-yard freestyle: 1. B. Smith, Iola, 45.44; 3. R. Roach, HST, 47.57; 5. Gavin Granere, Iola, 1:00.72; 6. A. West, Iola, 1:04.1; 8. N. Adamson, Iola, 1:32.6.

Women 11-12 100-yard freestyle: 2. W. Clift, Iola, 1:29.91; 4. S. Nagy, Iola, 1:45.56; 6. E. Kent, Iola, 2:09.1; 7. Gracie Chapman, HST, 2:19.52.

Men 11-12 100-yard freestyle: 1. L. Foster-Gwillim, HST, 1:37.83; 2. N. Gumfory, HST, 1:45.07.

Women 13-14 100-yard freestyle: 2. M. Mathis, Iola, 1:31.31; 3. I. Winner, Iola, 1:40.03.

Men 13-14 100-yard freestyle: 2. L. Wanker, Iola, 1:31.53.

Women 15-18 100-yard freestyle: 2. B. Miller, Iola, 1:25.53; 3. E. Clift, Iola, 1:30.53; 4. L. Oswald, 1:34.09.