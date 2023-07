After jumping on top in the opening inning, the Iola A Indians weren’t able to overcome some poor defense later on and only had three hits in a nine inning 13-6 loss to Fort Scott’s E3 Freedom.

A couple of costly innings hurt the Indians (13-7) in the third and seventh innings when the Freedom scored three runs in each. Fort Scott then poured on five runs in the seventh to put an exclamation mark on a 13-6 loss.

Iola had only three hits all night and walked 10 times.