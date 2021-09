Iola High’s defense provided all of the team’s offense in a 14-10 loss to Frontenac in junior varsity action Monday.

The Mustangs trailed 8-0 at halftime before registering a safety after a cluster of players tackled a Raider who had recovered a bad snap in the end zone.

Pursuing Frontenac quarterback Kal Terlip (12) are Iola High defenders Danny Boeken (67) and Kolton Greathouse in a junior varsity game Monday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Frontenac responded with another touchdown to make it 14-2.