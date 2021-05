Jenna Curry’s two-run double in the bottom of the fourth propelled Iola High’s junior varsity to a come-from-behind, 8-7 victory over Wellsville.

The win gave the Fillies JV a split after Iola dropped the opener, 24-1.

Kadin Smith had a single and double for Iola in Game 1. Mia Shelby, Jadyn Kaufman, Jackie Fager, Kennedy Maier and Jilian Ward all had singles.