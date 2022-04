Iola High’s junior varsity golfers teed off on pleasant but breezy weather conditions Tuesday at the Allen County Country Club.

Leading the Mustang contingent was Mustang sophomore Titus Jones, who carded a 58 to take sixth overall.

Iola High’s Trevor Atman watches his shot at a junior varsity golf meet at Allen County Country Club Tuesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Freshman Trevor Tatman shot 71 to finish in 12th, while Brigham Folk scored 79 for 17th, one place and one stroke ahead of Ethan Harris.