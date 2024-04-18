 | Thu, Apr 18, 2024
Iola JV golfers travel to Coffeyville

A relentless wind and a tough golf course made life tough on Iola High's junior varsity golfers in Coffeyville Tuesday. Meanwhile, Humboldt had a pair of varsity golfers in Fredonia.

Sports

April 18, 2024 - 2:05 PM

Iola High junior varsity golfers competing Tuesday in Coffeyville are Josh Wanker. from left, Evan Lacrone. Alston Nelson and Ben Fager. Photo by Jeremy Sellman / IHS

COFFEYVILLE — Four Iola High junior varsity golfers were greeted by high winds and a tough course with fast greens Tuesday at the Coffey Country Club.

The Coffeyville Invitational marked the JV squad’s second tournament of the year.

Leading the charge was Iola’s Josh Wanker, who shot Iola’s low round of the day with a 57 over nine holes.

“Josh did a good job of maintaining in tough conditions,” Mustang head coach Jeremy Sellman said. “He is learning quickly and improving daily.”

