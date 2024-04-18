Iola JV golfers travel to Coffeyville

COFFEYVILLE — Four Iola High junior varsity golfers were greeted by high winds and a tough course with fast greens Tuesday at the Coffey Country Club.

The Coffeyville Invitational marked the JV squad’s second tournament of the year.

Leading the charge was Iola’s Josh Wanker, who shot Iola’s low round of the day with a 57 over nine holes.

“Josh did a good job of maintaining in tough conditions,” Mustang head coach Jeremy Sellman said. “He is learning quickly and improving daily.”