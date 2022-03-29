Iola JV softball finds right note

Iola High’s junior varsity softball team picked up a pair of wins over Burlington Monday to open their season, storming from behind in the opener to win, 15-14, and rolling to a 14-2 win in the nightcap.

As could be expected, several contributed up and down the lineup in the 15-hit attack.

Kaysin Crusinbery, Natalee Lower and Olivia Tremain all had three hits, including two triples for Crusinbery. Jackie Fager had two hits. Kinsey Schinstock and Kary Bruner added one double apiece. Kyndal Bycroft and Alana Mader each had singles. Lower had three RBIs and and Tremain drove in two.