Iola JV squads host Burlington

Iola High's junior varsity baseball and softball teams coped with cold weather as much as their opponents Monday. The baseball team split its two games, winning 7-1 an losing 4-1 while the softball squad came up just short in a 19-15 defeat.

Iola’s Kenleigh Westhoff, right, tags out Burlington baserunner Adisyn Sleezer in their junior varsity softball matchup Monday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Iola High’s Mustang softball team found plenty of offense in its season-opener Monday, falling 19-14 to visiting Burlington.

Collecting hits for Iola were Brooklyn Holloway, Kenleigh Westhoff, Stephanie Fees, Nevaeh Hancock and Isabelle Berntsen.

Iola High’s Baylie Crooks, right, scrambles away from Burlington’s catcher to avoid a tag in the team’s junior varsity matchup Monday. Crooks was able to make it back to third base safely, and later scored in the inning. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Iola High’s Broderick Peters connects on a double in a junior varsity game against Burlington Monday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Iola High’s Austin Crooks delivers a pitch in a junior varsity game against Burlington Monday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
In baseball action, Iola earned a doubleheader split, winning the opener, 7-1, and falling, 4-1, in the nightcap.

