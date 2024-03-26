Iola JV squads host Burlington

Iola High’s Mustang softball team found plenty of offense in its season-opener Monday, falling 19-14 to visiting Burlington.
Collecting hits for Iola were Brooklyn Holloway, Kenleigh Westhoff, Stephanie Fees, Nevaeh Hancock and Isabelle Berntsen.
Iola High’s Baylie Crooks, right, scrambles away from Burlington’s catcher to avoid a tag in the team’s junior varsity matchup Monday. Crooks was able to make it back to third base safely, and later scored in the inning.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Iola High’s Broderick Peters connects on a double in a junior varsity game against Burlington Monday.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Iola High’s Austin Crooks delivers a pitch in a junior varsity game against Burlington Monday.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
In baseball action, Iola earned a doubleheader split, winning the opener, 7-1, and falling, 4-1, in the nightcap.