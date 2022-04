Iola High’s junior varsity baseball team picked up a pair of home victories Monday, defeating Anderson County, 5-1 and 9-5.

Quick starts in both games propelled the Mustangs.

Iola scored four in the first of game one, with a single by Benjamin Kerr and back-to-back doubles by Ashton Hesse and Grady Dougherty keying the rally. Gavin Jones doubled and scored on Kele Michael’s single for the fifth run.