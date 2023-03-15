Iola kids wrestle at state

TOPEKA — Eight students with the Iola Kids Wrestling Club competed at the Kansas State Wrestling Championships last weekend.

Four wrestlers matched up in the high school division and another four hit the mats in the younger levels. Shakyia Trester was forced to sit out due to an injury.

Trapper Boren, Korbin Cloud, Cole Mathes and Wyatt Westervelt faced off in the high school wrestling division. Each scored team points with victories of their own but were unable to earn placements in the top spots.