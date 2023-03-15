 | Wed, Mar 15, 2023
Iola kids wrestle at state

The Iola Kids Wrestling club had eight wrestlers compete at the Kansas State Wrestling Championships last weekend. There were four wrestlers who competed in the high school division while the other four were part of the younger levels.

March 15, 2023 - 2:10 PM

Iola freshman Trapper Boren tangles with an Osawatomie wrestler in a home meet earlier this season. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

TOPEKA — Eight students with the Iola Kids Wrestling Club competed at the Kansas State Wrestling Championships last weekend. 

Four wrestlers matched up in the high school division and another four hit the mats in the younger levels. Shakyia Trester was forced to sit out due to an injury.

Trapper Boren, Korbin Cloud, Cole Mathes and Wyatt Westervelt faced off in the high school wrestling division. Each scored team points with victories of their own but were unable to earn placements in the top spots. 

